Fintel Short Squeeze Explorer Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Retail Investors
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of August 8NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Explorer provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Explorer is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of August 8, 2021 at 6:00pm EST:
* BTBT / Bit Digital Inc (95.41)
Bit Digital has a borrow fee rate of 66% and a very large increase in volume and price, placing the stock at the top of this week’s list.
* SPRT / Support.com, Inc. (95.39)
Support.com has a short interest % of float of 35% and a borrow fee rate of 72.9%, making it a top short squeeze candidate.
* SMMNY / Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)(95.38)
Siemens Healthineers AG has a borrow fee rate of 81%, which places is near the top of the hard-to-borrow list. It’s recent price runup makes it expensive to short.
* ACY / AeroCentury Corp. (94.52)
AeroCentury has a borrow fee rate of 73%, placing it near the top of the hard-to-borrow list.
* CRTD / Creatd Inc (94.25)
Created has a short interest % of float of 34.9% and a borrow fee rate of 78.9%, which places it at number five on this week’s list.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Explorer also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
