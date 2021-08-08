26th Judicial District Announces Court Closures to Protect Public Health and Slow the Spread of COVID-19 in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse

Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, all sessions of district and superior court in the 26th Judicial District previously scheduled on August 9, 2021 and August 10, 2021 will be rescheduled to a date after August 10, 2021, with limited exceptions.

Between August 6, 2021 and August 7, 2021, five (5) employees working onsite at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19, a number of others have reported symptoms of COVID-19 and are awaiting test results, and at least twenty-nine (29) employees have been directed to quarantine consistent with public health guidance. The Director of Mecklenburg County Public Health advised the Key Court Officials that cancellation of court proceedings and closure of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse were necessary to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 among court personnel and members of the public. The Key Court Officials will meet on August 10, 2021 and, in consultation with the Director of Mecklenburg County Public Health, will assess the full extent of the outbreak and determine the feasibility of opening the Mecklenburg County Courthouse for scheduled sessions on August 11, 2021.

Mecklenburg County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Bob Bell and Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch will enter an Administrative Order addressing the closure later today. First Appearance hearings scheduled pursuant to N.C.G.S. Chapter 15A will be heard remotely via WebEx in Courtroom 4150 of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse and Felony Probation Probable Cause hearings will be heard as scheduled in Superior Court. All Secured Custody hearings scheduled pursuant to N.C.G.S. 7B-1906 will be heard remotely via WebEx using the link for Courtroom 8390. Ex parte requests for temporary Domestic Violence Protection Orders, Motions for Temporary Injunctive Relief, and Motions for Non-Secure Custody of a juvenile pursuant to N.C.G.S. Chapter 7B should be made before a district court judge assigned to the Public Window in the Mecklenburg County Jail. All persons seeking to file legal documents may use the secure receptable designated by the Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court or submit their filings by mail. Jurors scheduled to report on August 9, 2021 and August 10, 2021 are excused, and jurors currently serving on a trial should not return to the Courthouse until August 11, 2021, unless otherwise notified.