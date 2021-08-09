Adirondack Film Announces Lake Placid Film Festival 2021 Dates A New Name and a New Decade of Film in the Adirondacks
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adirondack Film, formerly the Adirondack Film Society, has announced The Lake Placid Film Festival dates and a new vision for the future. The festival will take place October 21-24, 2021 and cinematic programming will happen year-round, appealing to filmmakers, aficionados and casual viewers alike.
With the many challenges faced by the entertainment industry last year, including the cancellation of events like the festival, Adirondack Film has reimagined programming, events, and partnerships so they can continue planning exciting cinematic events for the North Country and beyond.
The 20th annual Lake Placid Film Festival will take place from October 21-24, 2021. Events include:
● A special tribute dinner with Raoul Peck, director, writer, and producer of Oscar-nominated documentary, I Am Not Your Negro, and the recent HBO docu-series, Exterminate All the Brutes on Friday, October 22. This event will be co-hosted by John Brown Lives! and in conversation with Jeff Brown, PBS Film Clips
● An array of regional premieres of independent, local, and short films that will be open to the public. Films will include the 2021 “Your Shorts are Showing” short film program and 2020 shorts finalists, including the 2020 winner, The King and the Pawn, an animated film directed by Caleb Blue
● An opening night cocktail reception on Thursday, October 21 to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Lake Placid Film Festival, featuring a preview of each feature length film showing at the Festival
● Industry events, including panels and education seminars
● Q&As with filmmakers after select movies
“Lake Placid’s incredible movie history includes everything from locally filmed movies and TV shows, to our very own New York Daily News Chief Film Critic, Kathleen Carroll,” says Adirondack Film Chairman, Gary Smith. Carroll held her position at New York Daily News for more than 30 years and is a founder of the Adirondack Film Society and Lake Placid Film Forum. “Kathleen has been a champion for us as she earned great respect in the field through her honest, insightful reviews and has shared her good judgement in discovering unique films and film events. We’ve also had visits from Martin Scorsese, Jon Favreau, Guillermo del Toro, Elvis Mitchell, and Krya Sedgwick and we’re so proud that we’ve fostered a conversation and hub of film appreciation in the
Adirondack region over the past twenty years. We look forward to many more years of sharing a passion for film with the community.”
Beyond the festival, the organization will continue advancing the art and appreciation of film and filmmaking in the Adirondack region with events such as the spring streaming of the Select Filmmakers' Series, monthly films during the winter and spring, at the Lake Placid Center of the Arts and special summer presentations in many of the Adirondack's Historic Theaters.
Throughout the past fall and winter seasons, Adirondack Film hosted the Featured Filmmaker Series that allowed viewers to safely watch critically acclaimed short films virtually, including live moderated interviews with the filmmakers and industry professionals.
Mark your calendar for the Lake Placid Film Festival, October 21-24, 2021, and visit www.lakeplacidfilmfestival.org for the latest on the festival schedule and year-round programming. To learn more about Adirondack Film, find our new website at www.adirondackfilm.org.
About LPFF
For 20 years, The Lake Placid Film Festival has served as a hub for filmmakers and film lovers in Upstate New York and beyond. Located in the heart of the Adirondack Park, the scenery is stunning and the artistry found and featured at the festival has been extraordinary. Throughout the years, the festival has hosted Academy Award-winning directors including Guillermo Del Toro, John Sayles, Milos Forman, Norman Jewison and Martin Scorsese. Actors including Jon Favreau, Steve Buscemi, Williem Dafoe and many more have also made their way to the festival, solidifying LPFF’s place in the world of film.
Eric Vollweiler
About LPFF
For 20 years, The Lake Placid Film Festival has served as a hub for filmmakers and film lovers in Upstate New York and beyond. Located in the heart of the Adirondack Park, the scenery is stunning and the artistry found and featured at the festival has been extraordinary. Throughout the years, the festival has hosted Academy Award-winning directors including Guillermo Del Toro, John Sayles, Milos Forman, Norman Jewison and Martin Scorsese. Actors including Jon Favreau, Steve Buscemi, Williem Dafoe and many more have also made their way to the festival, solidifying LPFF’s place in the world of film.
Lake Placid New York