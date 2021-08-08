Update to road closure Interstate 89 nb MM 69.2
Update to road closure. 89 Northbound is now open to one lane of traffic in the area of the moto vehicle incident.
Further updates will be issued as they become available.
Williston VSP
802-878-7111
From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia
Sent: Sunday, August 8, 2021 2:12 PM
To All Media Outlets.
FROM VSP Williston:
RE: Road Closure 89 NB
Both lanes of 89 Northbound at mm 69.2 are closed as this time due to a motor vehicle accident.
There are no further details and the road is closed until further notice. Travelers are advised to seek alternate routes. Traffic will be diverted at exit 10 Northbound.
Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.
VSP Williston
802-878-7111