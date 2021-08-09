IADA Expertise on Display at NBAA News Hour

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two members of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) will be panelists at the next NBAA News Hour webinar covering critical industry topics.

Panelists at NBAA’s Thought Leadership Series include Anthony (Tony) Kioussis, president & CEO of Asset Insight, a verified IADA Products and Services member, and Todd Duncan, chairman of Duncan Aviation, an IADA-accredited dealer. Panelist Rollie Vincent of Rolland Vincent Associates is creator of JETNET iQ in collaboration with IADA Products and Services member JETNET.

At the public webinar, the panelists will address aircraft pricing, availability of inventory, the causes of seemingly lower supply, and when availability will balance out. The NBAA (National Business Aviation Association) webinar, sponsored by Mesinger Jet Sales, will also answer a number of key industry questions, including:

Is the scarcity of available inventory causing price hikes?
How are supply chain delays hampering transaction timing?
Does the preowned market follow suit with other inflationary products affected by supply chain issues?

“When the aircraft transaction industry wants answers to the large questions of the day, they turn to the experts at IADA,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Tony and Todd are recognized industry leaders and their insights always prove valuable when buyers and sellers of aircraft look for solutions to the issues facing successful transactions.”

The NBAA News Hour Thought Leadership Series is scheduled for10 a.m. Central Standard Time, Wednesday, Aug. 11. To register, go to Webinar: NBAA News Hour: Business Aviation's Elephant in the Room – Buying Aircraft by NBAA (bigmarker.com).

About Asset Insight

Asset Insight, LLC provides a broad spectrum of machinery and equipment valuation services. As one of the world’s most experienced, aviation-focused valuation firms, the company has been involved in thousands of aircraft appraisals, from light single engine to heavy airline transport aircraft, and has earned a reputation for quality service, responsiveness and innovative use of technology. Asset Insight also provides aircraft maintenance evaluation and asset financial optimization services. The company’s proprietary “Asset Grading System Process” and related analyses, offer clients the ability to translate any asset’s maintenance condition into easy-to-understand, actionable, financial information.

About Duncan Aviation

Duncan Aviation is an aircraft service provider supporting the aviation needs of government and business operators and other service providers. Services include major and minor airframe inspections, engine maintenance, major retrofits for cabin and cockpit systems, full paint and interior services, and preowned aircraft sales and acquisitions. Duncan Aviation also has international aircraft components solutions experts available 24/7/365 at +1 402.475.4125 who can handle any aircraft system problem with immediate exchanges, rotables, loaners or avionics/instrument/accessory repairs and overhauls. Complete service facilities are located in Battle Creek, Mich., Lincoln, Neb. and Provo, Utah. It also has dozens of other facilities strategically located throughout the United States to provide customers with regional support and the quickest response possible to avionics, engine and airframe Aircraft On Ground (AOG) situations.

About IADA

The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.

Working for business aircraft owners globally, IADA provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA.

About IADA's AircraftExchange.com

AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The public search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase preowned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.

Only IADA-accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale on this search portal, where buyers can shop from hundreds of listings at any given time. For more info about AircraftExchange.com go to Aircraft For Sale Exclusively by IADA | AircraftExchange.

