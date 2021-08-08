Submit Release
News Search

There were 57 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,172 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans // Crash - Request for information

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A203009 & 21A203011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: August 8 2021 at 0629 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dandurand Rd. & Barnum Rd.

VIOLATION: Operating without owners consent 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                            

 

VICTIM: Andrew Godin

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 8, 2021 at 0630 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motor vehicle theft from Dandurand Rd. in Franklin. Andrew Godin indicated that his 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was taken from his property sometime between 0500 hours the morning of 8/8/21.  At 0638 hours,  a crash was reported at Barnum Rd. by Messier Rd in Franklin with the same vehicle that was reported stolen minutes prior. At this point in the investigation it is unknown who took the vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call VSP at 8025245993.  

 

VSP has responded to multiple vehicle thefts and thefts from motor vehicles within the last month all thoughout Franklin County. Owners are encouraged to lock their vehicles when leaving them unattended for a period of time.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans // Crash - Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.