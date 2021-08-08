St. Albans // Crash - Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A203009 & 21A203011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: August 8 2021 at 0629 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dandurand Rd. & Barnum Rd.

VIOLATION: Operating without owners consent

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Andrew Godin

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 8, 2021 at 0630 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motor vehicle theft from Dandurand Rd. in Franklin. Andrew Godin indicated that his 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was taken from his property sometime between 0500 hours the morning of 8/8/21. At 0638 hours, a crash was reported at Barnum Rd. by Messier Rd in Franklin with the same vehicle that was reported stolen minutes prior. At this point in the investigation it is unknown who took the vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call VSP at 8025245993.

VSP has responded to multiple vehicle thefts and thefts from motor vehicles within the last month all thoughout Franklin County. Owners are encouraged to lock their vehicles when leaving them unattended for a period of time.