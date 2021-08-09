Blockster Announces Partnership with World-Leading Decentralized Network, Chainlink
EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockwatch, the crypto-tracking platform which falls under Blockster, is proud to announce their partnership with Chainlink, a leading decentralized oracle network. Blockster, a social network with user-generated content focusing around crypto and blockchain has become the social-hub for crypto, with the support of all its partnerships with dominant organisations in the industry.
As a decentralized oracle network, Chainlink provides reliable, tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complex smart contracts on any blockchain, and is now utilised by Blockster.
Blockster is using Chainlink’s price feeds within their crypto tracking platform, “Blockwatch”, which provides the worldwide community access to the DeFi industry’s most broadly used price, as a reference data for several distinctive cryptocurrency assets.
As Blockster is now powered by Chainlink, this allows users to track the entire cryptocurrency market, on the all-on-board social network, using Chainlinks trusted, decentralized price oracle data. This means that users will be able to stay up-to-date with all the latest changes that occur in the market.
Chainlink has built an ecosystem of partnerships, collaborations, and integrations, with more than 600 companies seen in more than 20 industries such as: DeFi, Blockchain, NFT’s, infrastructure, and more.
There are several important features which are provided by Chainlink, such as:
It provides high-quality data for users, with accurate prices, collected by several exchanges.
With secure node operators, Chainlink is guaranteed by dominant blockchain DeVops teams, data providers, and traditional enterprises.
One of the most well-known reputation in the industry with Chainlink’s robust framework, and their on-chain monitoring tools.
A decentralized network.
About Blockster
Blockster, powered by the BXR token, is the only fully-featured social network dedicated to the cryptocurrency and blockchain communities. Blockster aims to become a large, international social network with its own native currency (BXR token), on which all advertising occurs on the platform. To learn more about Blockster, visit Blockster.com
About Chainlink
Chainlink, allows smart contracts on any blockchain to access a wide range of off-chain resources, including tamper-proof price data, verifiable randomness, external APIs, and more. On any blockchain, Chainlink's decentralized oracle network delivers tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complicated smart contracts. To learn more about Chainlink, visit chain.link
Dina Mattar
As a decentralized oracle network, Chainlink provides reliable, tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complex smart contracts on any blockchain, and is now utilised by Blockster.
Blockster is using Chainlink’s price feeds within their crypto tracking platform, “Blockwatch”, which provides the worldwide community access to the DeFi industry’s most broadly used price, as a reference data for several distinctive cryptocurrency assets.
As Blockster is now powered by Chainlink, this allows users to track the entire cryptocurrency market, on the all-on-board social network, using Chainlinks trusted, decentralized price oracle data. This means that users will be able to stay up-to-date with all the latest changes that occur in the market.
Chainlink has built an ecosystem of partnerships, collaborations, and integrations, with more than 600 companies seen in more than 20 industries such as: DeFi, Blockchain, NFT’s, infrastructure, and more.
There are several important features which are provided by Chainlink, such as:
It provides high-quality data for users, with accurate prices, collected by several exchanges.
With secure node operators, Chainlink is guaranteed by dominant blockchain DeVops teams, data providers, and traditional enterprises.
One of the most well-known reputation in the industry with Chainlink’s robust framework, and their on-chain monitoring tools.
A decentralized network.
About Blockster
Blockster, powered by the BXR token, is the only fully-featured social network dedicated to the cryptocurrency and blockchain communities. Blockster aims to become a large, international social network with its own native currency (BXR token), on which all advertising occurs on the platform. To learn more about Blockster, visit Blockster.com
About Chainlink
Chainlink, allows smart contracts on any blockchain to access a wide range of off-chain resources, including tamper-proof price data, verifiable randomness, external APIs, and more. On any blockchain, Chainlink's decentralized oracle network delivers tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complicated smart contracts. To learn more about Chainlink, visit chain.link
Dina Mattar
Luna PR
email us here