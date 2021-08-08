Telehealth set to explode most for people living outside major cities as COVID delta variant puts pandemic pressure
Telehealth has improved the accessibility to healthcare for people living in rural areas the most.
Telehealth was already gaining popularity in the countryside and city-suburban areas, but COVID has made people realize that it is far more effective and easier than a hospital appointment”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is common knowledge that people living in rural areas have to drive for hours for proper examination and healthcare. Many individuals living outside cities have reported that there is a deficiency of good hospitals and qualified doctors in their vicinity. This is exactly why more and more people living in rural areas have started using Telehealth services.
— Dr David Zlotnick
Even though some individuals were skeptical at first, COVID has certainly nudged the public opinion in favor of Telehealth services. According to the media representative at Antidote Health, “Telehealth was already gaining popularity in the countryside and city-suburban areas, but COVID has made people realize that it is far more effective and easier than a hospital appointment. From basic diagnosis to comparative opinion, easy access, and prescription advice, patients have more options and far less hassle”
Telehealth has offered quite a few benefits to people living in rural areas. First, these people don’t have to waste any time while waiting for their scheduled appointments. Secondly, a lot of expenses are saved, as these people don’t have to spend any money on gas or insurance. There is the added benefit that direct-to-consumer telehealth services offer an alternative to high deductibles and copay. Lastly, people feel more relaxed and can properly communicate about their health with medical professionals in their own environments. Different surveys have also pointed towards the gradual shift of people living in rural areas from traditional healthcare to Telehealth.
Even though Telehealth services are available for both, people living in cities and people living in rural areas. The people living in rural areas are benefiting more from this innovation. Now, the patients feel more satisfied after using these services. They are fully aware that they can connect to a qualified medical professional with the touch of a screen.
The patients can use different media to connect to these services and depending upon their condition, they will be connected to an online doctor or relevant specialist that can take care of their health issues. Telehealth has made healthcare easy for people living in rural areas and there is no doubt that it will save countless lives in the future.
Avihai Sodri
Antidote Health
+1 845-213-3504
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn