58% of Patients Prefer Telehealth to In-Person Doctor Visits
Survey shows that majority of people prefer online medical consultation over conventional clinical visits
There is no need for long appointment schedules or tedious waiting times. No insurance required and no hidden costs. People are feeling a lot more comfortable with this idea”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The convenience of web based services is definitely taking over all mainstream business models. The last year of lockdowns and isolations has certainly been a catalyst for changing people’s mind, convincing them that a lot can be done from home, and the long queues and traffic times can be avoided to acquire all sorts of services. There is a strong realization that huge costs and efforts can be cut short in several social sectors, by adapting the online approach.
— Dr David Zlotnick
The field of medicine and health is no different. A recent survey conducted by the popular telehealth company ‘Antidote Health’ has revealed that 58% people prefer telehealth to in-person services. Telehealth has been a revolutionary idea and has progressed a lot over the last decade. Internet services are now an essential need for every workplace and household. This universal access allows people to get all kinds of medical consultation and their routine checkups done from the ease of their living rooms.
The survey included people from different walks of life, and a majority of people preferred convenience over tradition. We spoke to the Antidote Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr David Zlotnick and he said: “Telehealth was already gaining popularity in the countryside and city suburban areas, but COVID has made people realize that it is actually far more effective and easy than a hospital appointment. From basic diagnosis, to comparative opinion, easy access and prescription advice, patients have more options and far less hassle”
While other fields like education and businesses are merely adapting to the work-from-home methods, telehealth has been in mainstream for over a decade. It is already an established market and gaining more popularity by each passing day. Both doctors and patients are finding it a lot more convincing, and it is taking over the traditional methods in terms of popularity. Antidote represents a new breed of Telemedicine services that puts patients first and caters their healthcare offering and plans to people and families with or without existing health insurance. The service stands alone as primary and urgent care healthcare or as a supplement to avoid copays and high deductibles.
