NOTICE OF REGISTRATION TO ATTEND INAUGURATION OF THE HEXAGON MONUMENT
EINPresswire.com/ -- THE THIRD REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM
PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
P.O. Box 2807, Anaheim, CA, 92814
www.chinhphuquocgia.com
NOTICE OF REGISTRATION TO ATTEND
INAUGURATION OF THE HEXAGON MONUMENT
California, July 29, 2021
Dear Comrades, Veterans of the ARVN, the United States, and Allies
Dear Fellow Friends, Compatriots, Colleagues of PNGVN – RVN, the Third
The sacrifices and losses that the United States and our Allies of the Republic of Vietnam (RVN), Vietnamese Soldiers, and people endured for nearly 20 years, from 1955 to 1973 in Vietnam to protect South Vietnam from the invasion of the North Vietnamese Communists, are immense, uncountable.
On behalf of the Vietnamese compatriots, Imperial Duke ĐÀO MINH QUÂN, the Third President of the Republic of Vietnam, who served as the First Lieutenant, Leader of Black Tiger Squadron in Đông Hà, Quảng Trị, in the tactical zone I, in the years 1972 to 1975, together with the Military - Officer - Politician of the Provisional National Government of Vietnam (PNGVN) - the Republic of Vietnam, the Third, completed the construction of the Hexagon Monument. To express gratitude and respect for American Patriots and represent the enduring friendship between the United States and Vietnam and our Allied Nations worldwide. The honor of the respected American heroes will forever be engraved here, at this Hexagon Monument, and forever engraved in the hearts of all Vietnamese compatriots.
By order of IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT ĐÀO MINH QUÂN, the PNGVN - 3rd RVN, the Organizing Committee invites all of you to attend the Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument at TỤ NGHĨA ĐƯỜNG, 10800 Sierra Road, Adelanto, CA, 92301, according to the date and time voted by the majority through the Registration website of the PNGVN: https://www.hexagonmonument.com
We are pleased to announce this good news to all comrades, patriots, veterans of the United States and the Republic of Vietnam, and Vietnamese compatriots worldwide. We cordially invite all of you to attend the Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument, and to experience, to touch each stone engraved with the names of the heroes, to offer gratitude and respect to the heroic spirit of 58,721 American Soldiers, Comrades-in-Arms who laid down their lives for Peace, Independence, and Freedom of Vietnam.
Dear Comrades, nobles, Patriots of the United States, Vietnam and our Allies, and Vietnamese compatriots to attend the Inauguration Ceremony, please fill in your information on the following registration link: https://www.hexagonmonument.com before the date 15/08/2021.
Sincerely
Organizing Committee
+1 587-436-9908
diplomatic@cpqgvnlt.com