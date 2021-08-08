THE MERCIFUL AND LENIENT POLICY
EINPresswire.com/ -- PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
THE THIRD REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM
REGAIN ANCESTRAL LANDS - END POPULACE SUFFERING
Oklahoma, USA, on April 14, 2021, The INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL COURT in the United States gave the judgment for case number ENC201215 that the Provisional National Government of Vietnam - Republic of Vietnam the Third (PNGVN - 3rd RVN) won with the amount of $38 trillion US dollars against Communist China and the Vietnamese Communist Party. The judgment also stated that if the settlement cannot be satisfied with currency, then the PNGVN - 3rd RVN led by IMPERIAL DUKE, DAO MINH QUAN, the Third President of RVN, has the right to cease all the properties and investments around the world that belong to both Communist Parties China and Vietnam.
According to IMPERIAL DUKE, the collection will distribute to all the Vietnamese people. (https://youtu.be/td8Ju03hC1Y)
Recently, on April 21, 2021, the Staff Office of the PNGVN - 3rd RVN, by order of PRESIDENT DAO MINH QUAN, issued a policy of leniency, calling for national unity to protect the Fatherland, leading the country to move forward, fast and Firm in the international arena. It stated:
Dear Brothers and Sisters, Soldiers, Policemen who are serving the communist regime, please pay close attention below:
THE PRESIDENT DAO MINH QUAN once taught:
"In the past, we were soldiers like you, brothers and sisters. If we encountered each other on the battlefield, the bullets on both sides would certainly have no eyes but only execute the orders and unhesitatingly advance to the target. However, we have no hostile feelings".
Therefore, He is very sympathetic to Communist members ' inside dreams. Except for the wicked leaders who took privileges and particular advantages, what will life be for millions of party members, police, and active soldiers if they are discharged from military service? The majority of people will have to face poverty and be harassed by evil official mobsters.
In this statement, the Staff Office reminded all the Communist Party Members who thought they won the war to invade the South of Vietnam, forced the Republic of Vietnam to retreat and exile in America, but fooled by Chinese Communists to become their henchmen. It quoted:
"You were the "Winners". Who did you sacrifice your blood for? In the past, did you take up arduous sacrifices by taking guns with the ambition to fight for national independence and freedom for the people? Did you fight "against the US invasion"?
Nevertheless, the Americans did not occupy our land, fields, and houses. The Americans did not plow or hoe our ancestor's graves. They did not occupy our rice fields. They did not collect our seafood. They did not force our people to go into the sea to look for pearls. They did not force our people to go to the forest to look for agarwood. They did not collect gold, silver, diamonds, and gems. Moreover, they did not collect high taxes like the Chinese enemy in the past and the current Vietnamese Communist oligarchs.
So, what did you fight for?
Did you fight for the victorious Communist oligarchs to rule the country, then they bowed before the Communist Chinese invaders to earn them a luxury living and to make you suppress your heads so they can control nearly 100 million Vietnamese people, including you and your family, friends, and relatives?
The oligarchs Vietnamese Communist Party possess all the "loots" that they gained from the blood and bones of millions of soldiers and fellow citizens who have sacrificed their lives for nothing except for the oligarchs and their families.
They shared treasures, gold vaults, jewelry, foreign currencies in the RVN bank, wealth, and vehicles from Cambodia and then buried alive the soldiers who escorted the property to silence them. The oligarchs of the Vietnamese Communist Party even change money, trafficked children, trade labor, use drugs, make fake drugs and gold, and take over villas and buildings for their own.
So, what are your patriotic traditions?
Is it only endurance, suffering, and loss that the entire people are suffering?
In this, the soldiers, the warriors, and their families are left in bitterness and in the most disadvantaged situation.
After 46 years of ruling, the Vietnamese communist has uncovered the mask that they are just a gang of corrupting, factionalizing, stealing, robbing, sharing and enjoying the sweat and blood of the people. They even brutally murdered their "Comrades", who sacrificed their bones and blood to fight for their enjoyment today, as in the case of Le Dinh Kinh's family massacre is an obvious example.
The so-called "State" of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at present, which is led by the idiot and bogey, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is just a bunch of illegal, NOT BEING VOTED BY THE PEOPLE. He clearly shows their nature of passive, ignorance, cowardice, powerless, lewd, immorality, talking and doing are not the same, utterly lacking leadership, and no talent to run the country. The oligarchs Vietnamese Communist Party also drag their gang to plunder national property, arrest, beat and murder patriots, imprison innocent pupils, students and civilians. Even the family of martyrs who died for their homeland were also targeted.
Apart from all that, these rulers have bribed, bought, and sold official positions, corruption, sectarianism, and abuse of power. In society, the evils of entertainment-like, drugs, gambling, prostitution, are spread everywhere. Our country has corrupted and lost its morality. What has left is a fake appearance.
Vietnamese women, even adolescent girls, have been tormented and contemned by foreigners. Many young men and women were forced into slavery around the world.
Furthermore, while working abroad, the Vietnamese communist descendants did not keep their status and manners well but committed to steal, teach each other misleading tricks, making the whole world look down on the Vietnamese people.
Most of the children in the country are still starving for food and education. Older people have no social support. The orphans, the widows, the handicaps abandoned. The ancestor' graves trampled, even worse than that of the French colonial period and the time of Japanese military occupation of our country."
The Staff Office of the PNGVN - 3rd RVN tried to analyze the current state in the country of Vietnam in order to awaken the national spirit that they believe is still flowing in the bloodstream of every Vietnamese citizen, even though the person is a communist, who is not of the same ideal.
Dear brothers and sisters!
Where will the future of the country go?
More dangerously, the oligarchs of the Vietnamese Communist Party are bowing their heads, shutting their mouths to let the Chinese Communist Party arrest and kill the Vietnamese people, bring poisonous food into our country, and increase the pressure to take our land and territory, islands and rivers slowly. The oligarchs of the Vietnamese Communist Party are incapable and shameless to accept COWARD WITH THE CHINESE ENEMY AND WICKED WITH THE VIETNAMESE PEOPLE. They are submitting to be controlled by Communist China to turn our civilized thousand-year-old country into a society of corrupt, microbial nests of the era, producing immoral, malignant violent people who no longer have the moral principles of our ancestors.
Therefore, PRESIDENT DAO MINH QUAN calls us to work together to save the country, REGAIN ANCESTRAL LANDS - END POPULACE SUFFERING. We believe that it is an ideal, a common obligation of those who have ambitions to serve their homeland and take care of the future of themselves, their families, and their children. We are of the exact origin and wish for a peaceful, sovereign nation, a happy and prosperous people, not to be enslaved by Russia, China, or any other nation in the world. Let us all let go of the past, join hands with the entire people, unite, defeat the evil forces of the communist rulers, rebuild the country's homeland, and make the country famous in all four directions, seas, and five continents.
On the contrary, the PNGVN - 3rd RVN has a leader, who loves the homeland, the country, who can foresee and has a close relationship with the First superpower like the United States and the European Union, and who is determined not to let the Chinese Communist use the flame of bean wood for cooking bean, use the Vietnamese to kill Vietnamese, to turn our country into their district.
In the meantime, we need help from our American friends and allies. From an outside look, there is a bustle from many countries trading with our country for profit. However, it is only for a short period because they never believe in the Communist regime. For the United States and other liberal capitalist countries to be more devoted and coordinated, we must change the Communist regime with the PNGVN - 3rd RVN to have solid strategic allies to build the Nation and prevent Communist China from aggression.
The power must return to the people. The people are the majority, the owner of the country. The evil oligarchs in the Communist Party are the minority, whom the law must punish. The entire people will rejoice when we are in the same house, no longer hostile to each other and work together in a spirit of loving, united in innovation to rebuild a mighty Vietnam under the wise, benevolent, and tolerant leadership of IMPERIAL DUKE DAO MINH QUAN, President of the Republic of Vietnam.
With the overwhelming ETHNIC EMOTION, with the rise of NATIONAL RIGHTEOUSNESS, with the power of the entire people who want to unite to defend the Motherland, our country will go robust, fast, and steady the world.
The statement ends with the message of IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT DAO MINH QUAN:
"To the Great Heroes of New Democracy!
To, Vietnamese Sibling Brothers and Sisters!
We, formed by the Ethnic, for the People to fight.
This standing up will transmit until forever, forever and ever.
For the fertile of the land, the agglomeration of Vietnamese Essence.
It is the pride, the legacy for our children and grandchildren.
Essence and Soul are always with the Mountain and River.
Live must be imposing! Die, must be proud, indomitable, and heroic."
The PNGVN - 3rd RVN calls on all Vietnamese people to join Referendum to assert the stance of solidarity for the entire Nation, not accepting communism (www.tcdy.us), welcoming the IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT DAO MINH QUAN to come home (https://dontongthong.com) and joining to work for RVN the Third (https://www.chinhphuquocgia.com).
THE GOVERNMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM AND THE PEOPLE SWEAR TO PROTECT THE ANCESTRAL LAND, PROTECT THE PEOPLE, PREVENT THE ENEMY FROM INVADING OUR COUNTRY.
