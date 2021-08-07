Regen Suppliers Now Offering All Inclusive Booster IV Vitamin Kits with Six Options

Regen Suppliers is offering all inclusive IV vitamin kits for clinics desiring an easy to use, affordable option. Each kit contains enough for six treatments.

These kits have been especially formulated to provide benefits to patients in a very cost effective manner. And for IV clinics, they are all inclusive and super easy to use!” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regen Suppliers is now offering several all inclusive IV vitamin kits for clinics desiring an easy to use, affordable option for patients. Each IV vitamin nutrition kit contains enough supplies and ingredients for six patient treatments.

As more wellness clinics realize the benefits of vitamin infusion therapies, the treatments are becoming more popular around the country. Rather than having to purchase individual ingredients and supplies separately, Booster IV kits are all inclusive and ready to use for treatment. Each kit includes comprehensive supplies for six treatments, making them very cost effective.

Each kit has been customized for its specific therapy. The first is Booster IV Recovery and Performance. The Booster Recovery and Performance IV kit is specifically designed to provide the body with the necessary vitamins and minerals needed to promote optimal recovery time and enhance overall performance.

According to Regen Suppliers CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "These kits have been especially formulated to provide benefits to patients in a very cost effective manner. And for IV clinics, they are all inclusive and super easy to use!"

The next vitamin IV kit is the Booster IV Get Up and Go. This kit provides patients with all the necessary vitamins, minerals, and supplements required to speed up and support systems within the body that aid fat burning and improve metabolism.

The Booster Hydrate IV kit is the perfect solution for combating fatigue caused by dehydration. Dehydration causes a loss of fluids and, consequently, electrolytes within the body. The dehydration may occur from sports activity, or possibly from a night out on the town.

The Booster Immunity IV works to quickly give the immune system a boost and get patients feeling better, sooner. This IV kit is packed full of all the essential vitamins and minerals that the body requires to effectively support the immune system and fight off sickness.

The Booster Alleviate IV kit provides those suffering from abdominal difficulties and bloating (e.g. from PMS), as well as lower back pain, with quick relief to get you feeling better in no time.

To find out more about the vitamin wellness IV kits and to place an order for vitamin IV bags, visit https://boosteriv.com or simply call (888) 568-6909.