Single Vehicle Crash/Middlesex Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A303072                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/7/2021 at 0642 hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Waterbury Center

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Guild Hill Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Romelson Meresse

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lynn, MA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: W2

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  

 

On 8/7/2021, at 0642 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks, Waterbury Fire Department  and VT DMV were dispatched to a single motor vehicle roll over on VT Route 100, near the intersection of Guild Hill Rd in Waterbury Center. Investigation revealed the operator was travelling north when the vehicle over turned and crossed the south bound lane of travel while on its side. VT Rt. 100 was reduced to a single lane for several hours while the scene was normalized. No injuries were reported, and the operator had been wearing his seat-belt. The operator was ticketed for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1038.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

