Single Vehicle Crash/Middlesex Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A303072
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/7/2021 at 0642 hours
STREET: VT Route 100
TOWN: Waterbury Center
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Guild Hill Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Romelson Meresse
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lynn, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: W2
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 8/7/2021, at 0642 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks, Waterbury Fire Department and VT DMV were dispatched to a single motor vehicle roll over on VT Route 100, near the intersection of Guild Hill Rd in Waterbury Center. Investigation revealed the operator was travelling north when the vehicle over turned and crossed the south bound lane of travel while on its side. VT Rt. 100 was reduced to a single lane for several hours while the scene was normalized. No injuries were reported, and the operator had been wearing his seat-belt. The operator was ticketed for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1038.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov