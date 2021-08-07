Submit Release
RE: Road Closure in Enosburg, VT

Update: Roadway near the intersection of Boston Post Rd & Tyler Branch Rd in Enosburg is now open.

 

Please use caution when traveling in this area

 

From: Day, Brendan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, August 7, 2021 12:16 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure in Enosburg, VT

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The roadway near Boston Post Rd & Tyler Branch Rd in Enosburg is closed due to an accident.

 

This incident is expected to last for or until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Respectfully,

 

Brendan Day

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

