Rt 100 Waterbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Route 100 in Waterbury is [experiencing delays due to a crash. The road is currently one lane.

 

This incident is expected to last for or until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Rt 100 Waterbury

