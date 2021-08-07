St. Johnsbury / Noise in the Nighttime, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A403789

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/07/21 at 0000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 155 Charles Street, Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Noise in the Nighttime, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Owen Ainsworth

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 11

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VICTIMS: Multiple Residents on Charles Street, Lyndon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/07/21, at approximately 0000 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a noise disturbance on Charles Street in Lyndon, Vermont. Residents on this street advised that the 155 Charles Street house was purposely playing loud music on a speaker and this has been an ongoing issue for several months. Troopers arrived on scene and shut the outside speaker off after the offenders didn't answer the door. Shortly after the Troopers left, the offenders turned the music back on at a loud volume, waking the residents of Charles Street up again. Troopers responded to this address again and made contact with Owen Ainsworth and the two juveniles responsible for the noise. All three offenders were charged for Disorderly Conduct and Noise in the Nighttime. Several underage drinking tickets were also issued.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021 at 1300 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Juvenile Court

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time