Submit Release
News Search

There were 312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,698 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Noise in the Nighttime, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403789

TROOPER: David Garces                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/07/21 at 0000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 155 Charles Street, Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Noise in the Nighttime, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:  Owen Ainsworth                                              

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 11

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

 

VICTIMS: Multiple Residents on Charles Street, Lyndon, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/07/21, at approximately 0000 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a noise disturbance on Charles Street in Lyndon, Vermont. Residents on this street advised that the 155 Charles Street house was purposely playing loud music on a speaker and this has been an ongoing issue for several months. Troopers arrived on scene and shut the outside speaker off after the offenders didn't answer the door. Shortly after the Troopers left, the offenders turned the music back on at a loud volume, waking the residents of Charles Street up again. Troopers responded to this address again and made contact with Owen Ainsworth and the two juveniles responsible for the noise. All three offenders were charged for Disorderly Conduct and Noise in the Nighttime. Several underage drinking tickets were also issued.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2021 at 0800 hours          

COURT: Caledonia County

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021 at 1300 hours          

COURT: Caledonia County Juvenile Court

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Noise in the Nighttime, Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.