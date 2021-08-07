St. Johnsbury / Noise in the Nighttime, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403789
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/07/21 at 0000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 155 Charles Street, Lyndon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Noise in the Nighttime, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Owen Ainsworth
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 11
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIMS: Multiple Residents on Charles Street, Lyndon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/07/21, at approximately 0000 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a noise disturbance on Charles Street in Lyndon, Vermont. Residents on this street advised that the 155 Charles Street house was purposely playing loud music on a speaker and this has been an ongoing issue for several months. Troopers arrived on scene and shut the outside speaker off after the offenders didn't answer the door. Shortly after the Troopers left, the offenders turned the music back on at a loud volume, waking the residents of Charles Street up again. Troopers responded to this address again and made contact with Owen Ainsworth and the two juveniles responsible for the noise. All three offenders were charged for Disorderly Conduct and Noise in the Nighttime. Several underage drinking tickets were also issued.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2021 at 1300 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Juvenile Court
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time