Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 9

Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 9, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 119 SR 119 White Twp. Side Dozing
RT 259 Yellow Creek Park Rd. Brush Valley Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 259 Heshbon Rd. Brush Valley Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp. Patching
RT 403 SR 403 Cherryhill, Pine Twp. Patching
RT 580 SR 580 Cherryhill, Green Twp. Sealcoat
RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 954 SR 954 White Twp. Flushing
RT 1009 Laurel Run Rd. Cherryhill Twp. Sealcoat
RT 1013 Tipperary Rd. Pine Twp. Sealcoat
RT 1019 Grisemore Rd. Green Twp. Sealcoat
RT 1019 Valley Rd. Green Twp. Sealcoat
RT 2020 Camerons Rd. Buffington Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement
RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Bridge Repair
RT 3031 McIntyre Rd. Armstrong, Young Twp. Bridge Repairs
RT 4021 Dayton Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Patching
RT 4021 W. Kittanning St. W. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4022 Dayton-Smicksburg Rd W. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4026 Weasle Slide Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Bridge Repair
RT 4028 North Point Dr. N., S. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair
4 Digit State Routes County Wide County Wide Mowing
**RT 3031** McIntyre Rd. Armstrong, Young Twp. WILL BE CLOSED between SR 3010 (Rearick Rd.) and SR 3056 (Old Route 36) roughly between 7am-3pm Monday-Thursday.

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

