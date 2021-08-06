Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 9

Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 9, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 119 SR 119 White Twp. Side Dozing RT 259 Yellow Creek Park Rd. Brush Valley Twp. Edge Boxing RT 259 Heshbon Rd. Brush Valley Twp. Edge Boxing RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp. Patching RT 403 SR 403 Cherryhill, Pine Twp. Patching RT 580 SR 580 Cherryhill, Green Twp. Sealcoat RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 954 SR 954 White Twp. Flushing RT 1009 Laurel Run Rd. Cherryhill Twp. Sealcoat RT 1013 Tipperary Rd. Pine Twp. Sealcoat RT 1019 Grisemore Rd. Green Twp. Sealcoat RT 1019 Valley Rd. Green Twp. Sealcoat RT 2020 Camerons Rd. Buffington Twp. Edge Boxing RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Bridge Repair RT 3031 McIntyre Rd. Armstrong, Young Twp. Bridge Repairs RT 4021 Dayton Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Patching RT 4021 W. Kittanning St. W. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4022 Dayton-Smicksburg Rd W. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4026 Weasle Slide Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Bridge Repair RT 4028 North Point Dr. N., S. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair 4 Digit State Routes County Wide County Wide Mowing **RT 3031** McIntyre Rd. Armstrong, Young Twp. WILL BE CLOSED between SR 3010 (Rearick Rd.) and SR 3056 (Old Route 36) roughly between 7am-3pm Monday-Thursday.

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.