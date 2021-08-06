Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 9
Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 9, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 119
|SR 119
|White Twp.
|Side Dozing
|RT 259
|Yellow Creek Park Rd.
|Brush Valley Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 259
|Heshbon Rd.
|Brush Valley Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Green Twp.
|Patching
|RT 403
|SR 403
|Cherryhill, Pine Twp.
|Patching
|RT 580
|SR 580
|Cherryhill, Green Twp.
|Sealcoat
|RT 954
|SR 954
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 954
|SR 954
|White Twp.
|Flushing
|RT 1009
|Laurel Run Rd.
|Cherryhill Twp.
|Sealcoat
|RT 1013
|Tipperary Rd.
|Pine Twp.
|Sealcoat
|RT 1019
|Grisemore Rd.
|Green Twp.
|Sealcoat
|RT 1019
|Valley Rd.
|Green Twp.
|Sealcoat
|RT 2020
|Camerons Rd.
|Buffington Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 3007
|Clarksburg Rd.
|Conemaugh Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|RT 3007
|Clarksburg Rd.
|Conemaugh Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|RT 3031
|McIntyre Rd.
|Armstrong, Young Twp.
|Bridge Repairs
|RT 4021
|Dayton Rd.
|W. Mahoning Twp.
|Patching
|RT 4021
|W. Kittanning St.
|W. Mahoning Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4022
|Dayton-Smicksburg Rd
|W. Mahoning Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4026
|Weasle Slide Rd.
|W. Mahoning Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|RT 4028
|North Point Dr.
|N., S. Mahoning Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|County Wide
|County Wide
|County Wide
|Sign Replacement/Repair
|4 Digit State Routes
|County Wide
|County Wide
|Mowing
|**RT 3031**
|McIntyre Rd.
|Armstrong, Young Twp.
|WILL BE CLOSED between SR 3010 (Rearick Rd.) and SR 3056 (Old Route 36) roughly between 7am-3pm Monday-Thursday.
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.