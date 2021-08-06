Submit Release
Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of August 9

State

Routes

Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 0008 William Flynn Hwy—seg 10-490 Butler Veg control/Mowing      M SP 07 Stone House Stockpile Slippery Rock Maint. of Grounds          T SP 02 North Washington Stockpile Washington Maint. of Grounds          W SP 01 Butler Stockpile Butler Maint. of Grounds         TH SR 1011 Center Dr—seg 110-200 Oakland Edge Patching        T-W SR 0268 Kittanning Pike—seg 10-210 Fairview/Parker Edge Patching       TH-F SR 0528 Lindsay Rd—seg 10/824 to 10/1229 Jackson

Bridge maint/repair joints

M-F

SR 3007 Meridian Rd—seg 190/3640-200/000 Penn Drain pipe replace/inlets M-T SR 3007 Meridian Rd—seg 170/3514-180/0000 Penn

Drain pipe replace/inlets W-

TH

SR 3017 Three Degree Rd—seg 30/0365 Adams

Drain Pipe Replacement

F

SR 4010 Branchton Rd—seg 210-340 Cherry/Wash/Venango Paving       M-T SR 4006 Keister Rd—seg 10-100 Slippery Rock/Cherry Paving      W-TH SR 1010 Halston Rd—seg 10-120 Clay Paving       F SR 0528 Prospect Rd—seg 10-480 Connoquenessing Patching      M-TH SR 2009 Ekastown Rd Buffalo Shoulder Work M-T SR 0228 Sarver Rd Buffalo Shoulder Work T SR 0356 North/South Pike Rd Buffalo/Winfield/Jefferson Shoulder Work W-F SR 0356 Freeport Rd Jefferson Inlet Repair M SR 1019 Clearfield Rd Winfield Trench Patching T-W SR 2017 Silverville Rd Buffalo Drainage Work     Th-F SR 2004 Kittanning St City of Butler Patching SR 0068 Harmony rd Jackson Patching      M-TH SR 0308 W. Sunbury Rd Multiple Line Painting M-F SR 0138 N. Washington Rd Multiple Line Painting M-F

