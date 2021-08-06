Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of August 9

State
Routes
Local Road Names
Municipalities
Activity
SR 0008
William Flynn Hwy—seg 10-490
Butler
Veg control/Mowing M
SP 07
Stone House Stockpile
Slippery Rock
Maint. of Grounds T
SP 02
North Washington Stockpile
Washington
Maint. of Grounds W
SP 01
Butler Stockpile
Butler
Maint. of Grounds TH
SR 1011
Center Dr—seg 110-200
Oakland
Edge Patching T-W
SR 0268
Kittanning Pike—seg 10-210
Fairview/Parker
Edge Patching TH-F
SR 0528
Lindsay Rd—seg 10/824 to 10/1229
Jackson
Bridge maint/repair joints
M-F
SR 3007
Meridian Rd—seg 190/3640-200/000
Penn
Drain pipe replace/inlets M-T
SR 3007
Meridian Rd—seg 170/3514-180/0000
Penn
Drain pipe replace/inlets W-
TH
SR 3017
Three Degree Rd—seg 30/0365
Adams
Drain Pipe Replacement
F
SR 4010
Branchton Rd—seg 210-340
Cherry/Wash/Venango
Paving M-T
SR 4006
Keister Rd—seg 10-100
Slippery Rock/Cherry
Paving W-TH
SR 1010
Halston Rd—seg 10-120
Clay
Paving F
SR 0528
Prospect Rd—seg 10-480
Connoquenessing
Patching M-TH
SR 2009
Ekastown Rd
Buffalo
Shoulder Work M-T
SR 0228
Sarver Rd
Buffalo
Shoulder Work T
SR 0356
North/South Pike Rd
Buffalo/Winfield/Jefferson
Shoulder Work W-F
SR 0356
Freeport Rd
Jefferson
Inlet Repair M
SR 1019
Clearfield Rd
Winfield
Trench Patching T-W
SR 2017
Silverville Rd
Buffalo
Drainage Work Th-F
SR 2004
Kittanning St
City of Butler
Patching
SR 0068
Harmony rd
Jackson
Patching M-TH
SR 0308
W. Sunbury Rd
Multiple
Line Painting M-F
SR 0138
N. Washington Rd
Multiple
Line Painting M-F
