Line Painting Operations Continue Saturday, Next Week in District 11

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on various roadways in Lawrence, Beaver and Allegheny counties will occur Saturday, August 7 and Monday through Saturday, August 9-14 weather permitting.

Work to repaint lines will occur on Saturday, August 7 in the following locations:

Allegheny County (4 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Beaver County (5 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Work to repaint lines will occur Monday through Friday in the following locations:

Lawrence County (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Route 168 in various municipalities

Route 65 in various municipalities

Route 388 in Hickory, Shenango, and Slippery Rock townships

Beaver County (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Allegheny County (7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Route 910 in various municipalities

Route 8 between Route 28 and Butler Plank Road in Etna Borough and Shaler Township

Route 8 between Wildwood Road and Route 910 in Hampton and Richland townships

Route 4019 (Mt. Royal Boulevard) in Shaler and Hampton townships

Route 2040 (Lebanon Church Road/Curry Hollow Road) between Route 885 and Brownsville Road in West Mifflin and Pleasant Hills boroughs

I-376 (Parkway East) between the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) to the Pennsylvania Turnpike

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Dried paint can be removed with de-natured alcohol and a soft cloth. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling.

