Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 1300 Block of Bryant Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in the 1300 block of Bryant Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:34 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect attempted to forcibly take the victim’s property then fled the scene. No property was obtained.

On Thursday, August 5, 2021, 38 year-old Billy Ray Epps, Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

