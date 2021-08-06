Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI#1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 21B103341

Corporal Gary Salvatore                      

STATION: Westminster Barracks               

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2021 at 0136 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cavendish, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: James Lashinsky

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a motorcycle crash report on Vermont Route 131 in the Town of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police met with the operator, 64-year-old James Lashinsky, at the scene and determined that he showed signs of impairment.  Lashinsky was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.  Lashinsky was transported to the Ludlow Police Department for processing.

 

Lashinsky was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on August 24, 2021, at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Gary.Salvatore@Vermont.gov

 

 

