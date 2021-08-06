Westminster Barracks / DUI#1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103341
Corporal Gary Salvatore
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/06/2021 at 0136 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cavendish, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: James Lashinsky
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a motorcycle crash report on Vermont Route 131 in the Town of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont.
Vermont State Police met with the operator, 64-year-old James Lashinsky, at the scene and determined that he showed signs of impairment. Lashinsky was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Lashinsky was transported to the Ludlow Police Department for processing.
Lashinsky was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on August 24, 2021, at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.
Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600