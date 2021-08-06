Submit Release
Statement from Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan 08/06/2021

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade
08/06/2021

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan today released the following statement:

"Today, the Texas House of Representatives gaveled out of Governor Abbott's first called special session for the 87th Legislature. While a bipartisan group of members honored their duty to their constituents and the legislative process by showing up day after day, the Texas House could not address important issues such as approving a 13th check for our retired teachers, improving our foster care system, and passing crucial legislation on bail reform and election integrity because a number of Democrats deliberately broke quorum. With a second special session beginning tomorrow, the Texas House remains committed to fulfilling its responsibilities as soon our Democratic colleagues return from Washington or from their vacations abroad."

