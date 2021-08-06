Submit Release
Game and Fish ‘Meat and Greet’ Event Planned

Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist, 307-249-5811

August 02, 2021

Join Game & Fish at 'Meat and Greet' event at Sweet Cheeks Meats in Jackson on Friday!

Jackson - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites interested members of the public to a Game and Fish ‘Meat and Greet’ event to share thoughts, ideas or questions they may have about local fish and wildlife management. The event will take place Friday, August 6, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Sweet Cheeks Meats in Jackson. Jackson Game Warden Kyle Lash and Jackson Wildlife Disease Biologist Ben Wise will be on hand to host a casual open discussion about all things fish and wildlife.

"A casual gathering like this provides the public with a forum where there are no agendas, topics or expectations, just an opportunity to talk about anything that comes up,” said Lash. “It’s as much about getting to know your local Game and Fish personnel and them getting to know members of the community, as it is dealing with wildlife management issues. It's a great way for us to gain insight into public concerns about local wildlife issues.”

For more information contact or the Jackson Game and Fish office at 307-733-2321.  

- WGFD -

 

