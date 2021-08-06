Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Wesley “Chad” Choate to the School Board of Manatee County

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Wesley “Chad” Choate to the School Board of Manatee County.

 

“I am humbled by this opportunity to serve and look forward to standing with Governor DeSantis by opposing a mask mandate in Manatee County Schools, keeping Critical Race Theory out of our classrooms and prioritizing civics education,” said Choate.

 

Wesley “Chad” Choate

Choate, of Sarasota, is a Financial Advisor at Edward Jones Investments. Previously, he was a teacher and football coach for the School District of Manatee County. Choate serves on the Leadership Manatee Alumni Association Board of Directors, Manatee County Ageing Network Board of Directors, Kiwanis of Bradenton Membership Committee and is Trustees Chair for Trinity United Methodist Church. He is an Accredited Asset Management Specialist and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida.

 

 

