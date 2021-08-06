District PennDOT 4 Road Report for Week of August 9 to August 13, 2021

08/06/2021

Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of August 9 – August 13, 2021. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, at the beginning and end of the games. There will be baseball games Friday, August 6 starting at 7:05 PM. Saturday, August 7 game starts at 6:05 PM and Sunday, August 8 game starts at 1:05 PM. Baseball will return on Tuesday August 17.

Click the following link to view the road report: Road Report August 9 to August 13, 2021.pdf

Please note there will be a concert on Saturday, August 14 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain concert starts at 6:30 PM. Motorist should caution when traveling in the area of I-81 and Montage Mountain.

To help make decisions regarding travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, 30by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

