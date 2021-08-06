Route 2037 Braddock Avenue Lane Restriction Starts Monday in East Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on Route 2037 (Braddock Avenue) in East Pittsburgh Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 9 weather permitting.

Wall drain repairs will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday along Braddock Avenue between Cable Avenue and East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard. A single-lane restriction will be implemented continuously through Friday, August 13 in the westbound direction. Crews from the Union Railroad Company will conduct the work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Steve Wood-Hudspeth at 412-290-1728 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #