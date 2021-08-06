Route 3007 Brodhead Road Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 3007 (Brodhead Road) in the City of Aliquippa and Hopewell and Center townships, Beaver County will begin Monday, August 9 weather permitting.

Utility designation and survey work will occur on Brodhead Road between Community College Drive in Center Township and Diamond Street in Hopewell Township. Lane restrictions will occur in various locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through late August.

Crews from JMT, Inc. and Navarro & Wright will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #