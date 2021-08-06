Southbound Route 65 Lane Restriction Begins Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a southbound lane restriction on Route 65 in Emsworth Borough and Kilbuck Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 9 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound Route 65 between Toms Run Road and Hazelwood Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through early September. Crews from W.A. Petrakis Contracting will conduct sanitary pump station work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Nate Stolarski at 412-480-0226 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

