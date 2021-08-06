Submit Release
Southbound Route 65 Lane Restriction Begins Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a southbound lane restriction on Route 65 in Emsworth Borough and Kilbuck Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 9 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound Route 65 between Toms Run Road and Hazelwood Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through early September. Crews from W.A. Petrakis Contracting will conduct sanitary pump station work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Nate Stolarski at 412-480-0226.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

