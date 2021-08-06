Route 60 Crafton Boulevard Lane Restrictions Start Monday in Crafton

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 60 (Crafton Boulevard) in Crafton Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 9 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 60 daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-October as crews from Independent Enterprises conduct storm sewer work. Work will occur between Noble Avenue and Clearview Avenue Extension.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jonathan Hoffman at 412-221-3435 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

