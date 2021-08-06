Jimmie Cole appointed as Tennessee’s Deputy Adjutant General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, announced today that Brig. Gen. Jimmie Cole will serve as the Tennessee Military Department’s Deputy Adjutant General effective immediately.

“Brig. Gen. Cole has done an outstanding job in his previous role as Land Component Commander,” said Holmes. “His numerous deployments and key assignments have prepared him for this position of increased responsibilities as our Deputy Adjutant General. He will have a positive impact in supporting our 12,000 members of the Tennessee National Guard and we are fortunate to benefit from his years of service.”

Cole will be taking over the position previously held by Maj. Gen. Tommy Baker, who retired from the Tennessee Military Department and is now the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. Prior to this appointment, Cole served as the Land Component Commander for the Tennessee Army National Guard and was responsible for 9,000 Soldiers serving throughout Tennessee. He will be promoted to the rank of Major General during a ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters, in Nashville, on Sept. 10.

In order to serve as the Deputy Adjutant General, Cole was first approved by a federal general officer recognition board, then confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and appointed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

A Mount Juliet native, Cole started his military career in 1989 by enlisting in the U.S. Army as an infantryman. He then commissioned as an Air Defense Artillery Officer and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. In 1995 Cole left active duty and joined the Tennessee National Guard. Since then, he has held various command and staff positions to include the commander of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the Chief of Staff for the Tennessee National Guard. Cole deployed to Iraq twice for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and 2010 as well as served in Ukraine in 2018.

Cole holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Louisiana State University and is a graduate of the United States Army War College where he received his Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies.