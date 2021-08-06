Maine DOE Office of Special Services Awarded a State Personnel Development Grant

Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services has been awarded a State Personnel Development Grant (SPDG) by the U.S. Department of Education Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP). State Personnel Development Grants are awarded to state run agencies with the aim of improving and increasing professional development for “individuals providing early intervention, educational, and transition services to improve results for children with disabilities.”*

The Maine DOE has been awarded $3.39 million over five years for special educator, educational technician and administrator professional development. The funds will be directed to two key areas of special education work- math interventions (Math4ME) and Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS).

“The grant provides the resources to support the development of intensive remote math professional development for special educators in rural areas in Maine,” said Maine DOE Special Projects Coordinator Tracy Whitlock. “The funds will also be used to build state-wide capacity for PBIS training, coaching and the development of external coaches training. This grant will help the Office of Special Services continue to meet the diverse needs of Maine students.”

*U.S. Department of Education