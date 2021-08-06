Travel restrictions updated for U.S. entry into Canada; Blue Water Bridge debuts new commuter pass program

Contact:



Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117

Fast facts: - As travel restrictions are updated, Blue Water Bridge (BWB) customers are encouraged to reach out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to verify travel criteria. - BWB now offers a commuter pass program (Edge Pass Program) for eastbound travel of the BWB to Canada. - Congestion and wait times are expected to increase as traffic volumes rise.

August 4, 2021 -- Travel restrictions remain largely in effect for Blue Water Bridge (BWB) customers as the Government of Canada has announced the easing of some border restrictions, effective Aug. 9. While fewer restrictions will remain in place for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and legal immigrants traveling to Canada, border restrictions for U.S. entry are not expected to change before Aug. 21. Both U.S. and Canadian residents using the BWB for travel should reach out directly to U.S. Customers Border Protection (CBP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to verify all travel criteria.

Changes to border restrictions are expected to continue. However, some COVID-19-related changes will be permanent. BWB tolls will continue to operate without the use of cash. Commercial accounts, debit/credit cards, and the new Edge commuter pass program will remain the only accepted forms of payment for customers using the eastbound BWB span.

"Our commuter pass program is a newer addition and one we are thrilled to now be offering our customers," said BWB Administrator Amy Winn-VanHoeck. "The reduced toll rate using this commuter pass makes it very reasonable for customers, and the ease of using the pre-paid pass automated toll lane will help to streamline processes and offers a different method of payment now that we have opted to continue to forgo the use of cash."

Customers are encouraged to explore the option of the Edge commuter pass to help streamline payment at BWB tolls and ensure a reduced rate of $2.50/toll for non-commercial vehicles with no more than two axles. Questions regarding the Edge commuter pass can be directed to MDOT-BWB-CustomerCare@Michigan.gov.

As border restrictions continue to change, BWB traffic volumes will likely increase. It is important for all motorists to understand this may lead to additional congestion. Border clearance criteria will remain strictly enforced and will likely require additional time on the part of border security agents. Motorists should expect additional wait times at the BWB toll plazas to allow border security agents ample time to verify security clearance.

BWB staff will continue to work diligently to provide a safe environment for both staff and customers. This will include following recommendations from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).