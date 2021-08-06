US-23 ramp closures at Silver Lake, North, and Torrey roads for bridge work start Aug. 9

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Genesee

ROADWAYS: US-23 Silver Lake Road North Road Torrey Road

ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: November 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour the US-23 ramps at Silver Lake, North, and Torrey roads to complete bridge repairs. Overnight closures on Silver Lake Road and North Road are also planned to accommodate US-23 bridge demolition.

This work is part of a $12.3 million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the I-75/US-23 corridor through Genesee County. Work includes steel beam repairs, deck replacements, and protective epoxy coating. Most work is expected to be complete this year, with additional epoxy flood coating planned for summer 2022.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Beginning Aug. 9 all ramps at US-23/Silver Lake Road and US-23/North Road/Torrey Road will be closed and detoured. Traffic will also be shifted toward the median to allow work to occur on the overpass.

From Aug. 16 to 21, drivers should expect Silver Lake Road and North Road to be closed at US-23 during overnight hours (8 p.m. 4 a.m.) while bridge demolition is completed.

Following the Labor Day holiday weekend, drivers should expect lane closures on US-23 from Silver Lake Road to the Shiawassee River bridge and also south of Hill Road at the Swartz Creek bridge. These lane closures will be in place through November.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Various improvements are being made to 16 bridges, extending the lives of those bridges. Work includes steel improvements, replacement of several bridge beams, deck improvements to extend the life of the driving surface, and protective epoxy coating.