Natural Resource Commission to meet Aug. 12, in Des Moines

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Aug. 12, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting will also be available via teleconference by dialing 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes before it begins. When prompted, enter the conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Aug. 12 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract Amendment-4 with Forum Communications Company *Ambrose A. Call State Park, Road Maintenance - Kossuth County

Natural Resource Commission Oath of Office Oath of Office for New Commissioner (Tammi Kircher)

Approve Minutes of July 8 Meeting

Director's Remarks

Division Administrator's Remarks Trees Forever Presentation Chronic Wasting Disease Update

Donations

Brass Bluegill Award and Special Recognition - 2021

*Contract Amendment-4 with Forum Communications Company

Contract Amendment-1 with Real Time Research, Inc.

Chapter 101, Falconry Regulations - Permit Lottery Drawing

2021-2022 Deer Management Zone Hunts (Amended)

Contract with Iowa State University (CWD Testing)

Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc.

Chapter 23 - Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant Recommendations

Chapter 61, State Parks, Recreation Areas, and State Forest Camping - Final Rule

Contract with Fayette County (Volga River State Recreation Area)

Public Land Acquisition Project: Saylorville Wildlife Management Area, Boone County - Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

Contract with the City of Cedar Rapids (Cedar Lake)

Construction - Small Projects

Construction - Large Projects Green Valley State Park, Campground Sewer Forcemain - Union County Mines of Spain State Recreation Area - Roadway Patching - Dubuque County Lake Macbride State Park, Road Reconstruction - Johnson County *Ambrose A. Call State Park, Road Maintenance - Kossuth County

General Discussion

Next meeting, Sept. 8, in Washington County

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc