Current River State Park hosts Wild Medicinal Class Aug. 13 and 14

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 6, 2021 – Current River State Park invites the public to learn about special uses of Missouri’s native plants from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, or Saturday, Aug. 14. The same class is offered each day.

Participants will learn how native plants can be used on insect bites, how to make rose water and more. Bring a lunch, water bottle and hiking shoes to join in the fun. Participants will take a short walk to collect a few plant parts and learn what other plants look like so they can be identified later.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Contact Connie at 573-751-1224 or connie.weber@dnr.mo.gov to register.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Current River State Park is located on Highway 19, approximately 23 miles south of Salem and approximately 15 miles north of Eminence. For more information, call Current River State Park at 573-751-1224.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

