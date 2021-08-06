OAGi and Justransform Agree on Interoperability Collaboration

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Application Group (OAGi) and Justransform have signed an agreement to collaborate on the development of interoperability resources. Justransform will provide access to its new platform to select OAGi member representatives. OAGi staff and member representatives will use the Justransform platform to develop mapping resources.

“OAGi has reached major milestones in tooling and methodology over the last year leading to mapping as a current OAGIS priority.,” said Jim Wilson, OAGi President & CEO. “The Justransform Platform along with the work in the OAGi Mapping Working Group will enable development of the mapping resources we need to improve interoperability within the enterprise and among companies.”

“OAGIS is a proven global canonical standard with applicability across industries and enterprise functions,” said Garret Minakawa, OAGi Policy Board Chair, TITLE at Oracle. “This agreement provides the tools OAGi needs to produce resources that solidifies the already compelling canonical value proposition.”

“Justransform is excited to bring the latest release of our platform offering out-of-the-box vertical solutions to OAGi members” said Rohitashva Gaurava, Justransform CEO. “Justransform is committed to improving the interoperability experience of its customers and our support for standards in general, and OAGi standards in particular is critical to our approach to keeping this commitment.”

OAGi plans to begin using the Justransform Platform to develop mapping resources in September 2021. Justransform’s all-inclusive B2B Office suite will help OAGi members to create and manage their integration documents, all from a single platform.

More information about OAGi resources, services, and activities is available at OAGi or by contacting Member Services at Member.Services@OAGi.org or +1 404-402-1962. More information about Justransform is available at the Justtransform website.

The Open Applications Group (OAGi) is a non-profit organization with the mission to reduce the cost of integration by developing inter-operable, cross-functional, cross-industry, data-model-driven, and extensible standards to meet the challenge of a rapidly-changing global digital economy.

Founded in 2011, Justransform is a bay area-based software development company, focusing entirely into data integration technologies. It’s a US-based company with headquarter in Cupertino, California, USA.