MDOT public meeting Aug. 11 to discuss M-17/US-12 BR project in Washtenaw County

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend an open house regarding the upcoming project to reduce lanes, build a nonmotorized pathway construction and repair pavement on M-17/US-12 Business Route (BR) (Washtenaw Avenue, Hamilton Avenue, and Huron Street). Work is currently scheduled to begin in 2022. During this meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

WHO: Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents MDOT staff and contractors

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Ypsilanti Freight House 100 Market Place Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html . Request should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: MDOT and the City of Ypsilanti are planning to repair the existing pavement, reduce lanes, reconfigure intersections, and install new buffered bike lanes on Washtenaw Avenue, Hamilton Avenue, and Huron Street from Cross Street to Harriet Street.

MDOT, the City of Ypsilanti, and Ypsilanti Township are planning to build a new nonmotorized pathway on the Huron Street bridge over I-94. The pathway will connect the city of Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township for nonmotorized users by providing a safe and separated path over the freeway.

The city and MDOT have been working together on safety improvements for these roads the last several years. In late 2019, MDOT and the city jointly held an open house to present initial concepts regarding removing a vehicle traffic lane on portions of these roads. Due to feedback received at and since that presentation, MDOT and the city have updated these proposals to include changes at the Washtenaw Avenue/Hamilton Street and Cross Street/Huron Street intersections are seeking additional feedback from the public.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from this project. Please submit public comment by Aug. 14. Provide concerns/comments discussed at this meeting regarding the project using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381