Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents and Visitors to Celebrate DC’s Vibrant Dining Scene with Summer Restaurant Week

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced the roster of more than 250 local restaurants participating in Summer Restaurant Week taking place from Monday, August 9 to Sunday, August 15.

“DC is open and, once again, Restaurant Week offers a fantastic opportunity to experience DC’s world-class dining scene,” said Mayor Bowser. “Restaurant Week is one more opportunity for people to get out and show our support and gratitude for the workers and local businesses that have sacrificed so much to help us protect DC and crush the virus.”

New restaurants participating in Summer Restaurant Week include Angolo, ANXO, Boundary Stone, Flower Child, La Bise, Le Sel, GATSBY, Gypsy Kitchen, and TruLuck’s in DC as well as the return of many favorite eateries.

Participating restaurants will offer multi-course brunch and lunch menus for $22 per person and multi-course dinner options for $35 or $55 per person. Diners can visit the Restaurant Week website at ramw.org/restaurantweek to learn more about available options, view participating restaurant menus, make reservations, and place orders. Many restaurants will still offer to-go meals, which became popular during previous Restaurant Weeks when indoor dining was limited.

“Our restaurant community not only adds to the vibrancy that demonstrates DC is open but its success means more DC residents are back to work and getting their fair shot,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “This Restaurant Week, I encourage residents and visitors to explore the great restaurants that call the District home, which will help us continue to ensure that our entrepreneurs and the workers they employ get to other side of the pandemic.”

“This year's Summer Restaurant Week is the first time since the pandemic that all restaurants in the District are able to accommodate diners at full capacity, both indoors and outdoors. Participating restaurants are looking forward to welcoming diners to their establishments to enjoy 3-course menus at great prices.” said Kathy E. Hollinger, President & CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington.

Restaurant Week sponsors include Events DC, OpenTable, NBC4/Telemundo 44, Airbnb, Smithfield Foods, National Landing Business Improvement District, Pepco and Streetsense. For more information on Summer Restaurant Week, visit ramw.org.