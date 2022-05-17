Amazon Best-Selling Author Mark S. Lewis Carves a Path to Better Leadership with Successful CEO Round Table Playbook
Business coaches can utilize the CEO Round Table Playbook to help leaders grow their business using empathetic and culturally changing methods.
Mark Lewis, author of Amazon best-seller "Give a Damn! The Ticket to Cultural Change," has a proven track record in building, leading, and guiding successful entities and executives for growth, acquisition and turnaround strategies
The CEO Playbook provides a comprehensive course for leadership coaches to aid executives with their professional growth and realize their full potential.
Lewis crafted the course in the spirit of his GIVE A DAMN! philosophy, the core idea of which is that individual choices can lead to broader cultural change. Facilitators conduct the course over a series of ten round table discussions, where participants learn how to craft a vision and mission statement, set business goals using tried and true methods, gain insight into how to apply the best practices in human resources, and discover new ways of thinking, among many other skills. The discussions center around a wide array of topics that would interest a business owner in any industry, including understanding financial statements and how to develop fine-tuned marketing and sales practices.
The CEO Round Table course offers leadership coaches a no-nonsense, honest approach to increasing the skills and confidence of business leaders. The course also helps CEOs network with peers and solve problems as a community.
In 2014, Lewis created the Round Table course as a pilot program as member of Entrepreneurial Organization of Louisiana. The idea was to take his already successful individual consulting approach and grow it into something that could speak to 15-20 CEOs in one room. The result was such a success that Lewis developed a comprehensive and fully documented CEO Playbook as a curriculum for business coaches to help leaders reach their full potential, both personally and professionally.
Participants at all levels of business have expressed overwhelming praise for the CEO Round Table Playbook because of the success it has brought to them and their company. One participant noted, "Other business owners have many of the same challenges as I do. It was refreshing to hear that fact and how they deal with it." Another championed the "peer to peer learning “and the educational strategies that the course offered and said they "enjoyed the program and relationships made that wouldn't have been there if it weren't for the CEO roundtable. “A sample outline of the CEO Round Table Playbook course can be found on Lewis' website.
