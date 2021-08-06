24-Hour Flagging to Begin Monday at State Route 28/322 Intersection

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on the resurfacing project for the State Route 28/322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township in Jefferson County. The contractor will begin 24-hour flagging Monday, August 9, at 6:00 AM and continue through Wednesday, August 11, at 8:00 PM.

There will also be a 12-foot width restriction through the work zone Monday, August 9, through Friday, September 17. PennDOT urges motorists to follow the posted signs and delineations and to build extra time into their travel schedule as delays are expected while this work takes place.

The contractor is Thomas Construction of Grove City, PA. The project cost is $4,315,289.

Overall work on the project includes overlay, drainage, water line replacement, signal work and other miscellaneous construction. Once the project is complete, there will be improved traffic flow and increased safety at the intersection of State Route 322 and Evans Street, and at the intersection of State Route 28 and State Route 322.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov

