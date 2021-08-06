U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Lane Closures for Bridge Repair in Chadds Ford and Pennsbury Townships

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter right lane closures in both directions between Hoffman Mill Road and Fairville Road in Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, August 16, under a project to repair the U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) bridge over the Brandywine Creek, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The right lane closures will remain in place 24/7 through mid-October.

Once the right lanes reopen to traffic in mid-October, the left lane in both directions will close through late December to continue expansion dam replacement.

The left lanes on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) had been closed in both directions from June 7 to July 9, due to the deterioration of two structural support pedestals discovered during a recent bridge inspection. PennDOT’s contractor completed repairs to the two support pedestals and bridge engineers determined the left lanes on the structure were safe to reopen to traffic.

The U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) bridge was built in 1937 and reconstructed in 1990. The 86-foot long, 60-foot wide structure carries approximately 27,668 vehicles a day.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, New Jersey is the general contractor on this bridge rehabilitation project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

