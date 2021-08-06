Wild Horses: a Natural Resource for Staving off Wildfires and the Impacts of Global Warming
Man does not weave this web of life. He is merely a strand of it. Whatever he does to the web, he does to himself.”WOODACRE, CA, USA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do free-roaming wild horses protect America's vast open Western rangelands from fire and global warming? A recent scientific report answers this question with an emphatic "Yes!" the presence of wild horses play a critical role in keeping wildfire top-loading fuel at bay, sequester carbon, and add moisture to arid soils.
— Chief Seattle
Love Wild Horses®, a grassroots California-based 501c3, created this wild equine and carbon sequestration research with Craig Downer, a forty-year wild equine expert wildlife ecologist. LWH's and Downer's scientific articles highlight the many benefits that free-roaming wild horses freely gift to America's Western wild public and private lands.
Considering this new scientific evidence, the announced mass removal of more than 6,000 healthy, wildfire and global warming preventing wild horses in the West to begin on September 1st by the Bureau of Land Management, the agency assigned by a 1971 Law to protect wild horses and burros as an integral part of the ecosystem and to protect the health of public lands and at the expense of the American tax payer, is causing public outrage amongst thousands of concerned environmental and animal protection advocates and organizations.
The Department of Interior agency's incongruent actions, which appear to be entirely out of alignment with President Joe Biden's Climate Change and 30/30 initiatives, will unnecessarily cost the taxpayers over one billion dollars annually and the welfare of the public lands and the survival of the last of America's wild horses, if unstopped.
The Nonprofit Love Wild Horses seek suitable open grasslands in Northern California and North Eastern Nevada to create natural wild equine cost-effective fire abatement and soil-regeneration land management studies.
Citizens who care to help are encouraged to call and e-mail their legislatures and
Secretary Deb Haaland @ 202-208-3100 and President Joe Biden @ 202-456-1111
Urge them to please Enact Executive Orders to
1. Issue an immediate moratorium on the Bureau of Land Management wildfire, global warming, and ecosystem protecting wild horse removals.
2. Return the 65,000 at-risk government incarcerated wild horses to roam freely to save them and to allow the horses to protect our vast open rangelands once again.
3. Support Wild Equine Re-Wilding-Wildfire-Global Warming-Ecosystem Protection-Regenerative Studies to make our wild open Western lands and surrounding communities safer and to heal soils and by restoring wild horse herds to genetic viability and to save tax payers over one billion dollars annually.
Reference Links:
"Spotlight on the overlooked role of horses as carbon sequesters"
https://www.horsetalk.co.nz/2021/07/17/horses-carbon-sequesters/
Wikipedia Free Roaming Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act of 1971
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wild_and_Free-Roaming_Horses_and_Burros_Act_of_1971
The upcoming unnecessary removal of 6,000 healthy wild horses is announced, by the Bureau of Land Management due to drought; ignoring the recent rainfall in the West, that negates the emergency need to remove the horses.
https://www.eenews.net/articles/blm-plans-emergency-wild-horse-gathers-amid-extreme-drought/
Desert downpours: Rare summer rains soaked Death Valley and parts of California on Monday
https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2021/07/27/rain-monsoon-death-valley-california/
Rare monsoon rain returns to much of Las Vegas Valley
https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/weather/rare-monsoon-rain-returns-to-much-of-las-vegas-valley-2397514/
National Geographic : "Wild horses and donkeys dig wells in the desert, providing water for wildlife”
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/donkeys-horses-dig-desert-wells-helping-other-animals-survive
"Wild Horses Prevent Wildfires”
https://lovewildhorses.org/wild-horses-prevent-fires
