Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Elle Purrier St. Pierre

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“I join Vermonters across the state in congratulating Franklin County’s Elle Purrier St. Pierre on her remarkable achievements in Tokyo, becoming an Olympic finalist.

“Elle showed the world what this Brave Little State is capable of, and she should be incredibly proud of what she’s accomplished. Vermonters are eagerly awaiting her return home so we can celebrate her success on the world stage and thank her for inspiring us.”

###