Governor Phil Scott Proclaims Thursday September 19 as Noah Kahan's Busyhead Project Day in Vermont, As Kahan Brings Awareness to Mental Health Initiatives with the Busyhead Project

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced that he has proclaimed Thursday, September 19 “Noah Kahan’s Busyhead Project Day” in Vermont as critically acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter, Noah Kahan, returns to Vermont to perform a sold-out benefit concert with all proceeds going to Vermont-based mental health organizations.

The Busyhead Project, founded by Kahan, is a mental health initiative aimed at providing resources and information needed to end the stigma around mental health. Kahan has always been outspoken about his own mental health journey and struggles and incorporated his experiences into his music through his honest and vulnerable lyrics.

“Our mental health is as important as our physical health, and the challenges we’ve faced over the last few years has made that connection even more clear,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Growing up in rural Vermont, Noah understands how difficult it can be to get the help we need, so I’m grateful for his generosity, as he comes home to raise money for mental health organizations in order to help fellow Vermonters struggling in our state.”

Since launching last year, The Busyhead Project has raised over $2.5 million dollars in pursuit of its ultimate goal to make mental healthcare accessible for all, by joining forces with national and local organizations to increase mental health awareness, amplify discussion, and democratize resources.

“It is the most tremendous honor to have September 19th be named Noah Kahan’s Busyhead Project Day in the greatest state in America. I will celebrate by eating Ben & Jerry’s, getting a horrific stomach ache from my lactose intolerance, and then drinking a Heady Topper as the sun sets over the Green Mountains,” said Kahan. “I have been so fortunate to call this place my home, and I will never forget the love and support that the 802 has showed me. There is no combination of words, lyrics, or music that can fully describe the beauty of this place. I will not try to. I am just honored to be able to live here, to breathe the air, to exist in this magical place, and to call it my home. Thank you Vermont for this great honor.”

To learn more about The Busyhead Project and how to get involved, click here.

