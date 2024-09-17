Governor Appoints Patricia Gabel Assistant Judge in Lamoille County and Jessica Seman Family Division Magistrate

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Jessica Seman of Reading as Family Division Magistrate serving the southeastern region of the state and Patricia Gabel of Stowe as Assistant Judge in Lamoille County.

“Both Patricia and Jessica have demonstrated a strong commitment to public service throughout their careers,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I believe they will bring valuable experience to their new roles and I’m grateful for their willingness to serve.”

About Jessica Seman

Jessica began her legal career as a Law Clerk for the New Hampshire Judiciary, and then spent several years in private practice. For the past 10 years, Jessica has worked for the Vermont Office of Child Support, as both a Staff Attorney and most recently the Managing Attorney.

“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed by Governor Scott to fill the Magistrate position for the Southeast region. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve Vermont’s children and families in this important role, and pledge to carry out my responsibilities with integrity, compassion, and fairness.”

A native Vermonter, Jessica grew up in Woodstock. She is a graduate of Smith College with a dual degree in anthropology and studio art. She graduated Cum Laude from Vermont Law School, where she was a member of the Vermont Law Review.

About Patricia Gabel

Patricia began her legal career working in private practice, advising clients on a range of business, employment and conflict resolution matters. In 2013, the Supreme Court of Vermont appointed her as the Vermont State Court Administrator. After retiring in 2021, she returned to private practice and most recently served as the Interim Chief of Finance and Administration for the Maine Judicial Branch.

"I was honored to serve in the Vermont court system for many years, and I'm grateful to Governor Scott for giving me this opportunity to return to public service as an Assistant Judge. I pledge to hear cases fairly and impartially. The strength of our communities depends on a justice system that provides equal and timely access to justice under the law, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the other dedicated professionals in our community who are trying to achieve that goal."

Gabel is a graduate of Vassar College and the Albany Law School of Union University, where she served as a Chief Notes Editor of the Albany Law Review. She is a Fellow of Harvard’s Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, where she studied negotiation and conflict resolution during her year in residence.

