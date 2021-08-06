Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Names Hazel Tubayan as Accountability Coach and Sales Manager
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hazel Tubayan, who has been promoted through the ranks of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) since joining the company in 2016, is now the company’s new Accountability Coach and Sales Manager, YHSGR announced today. Hazel will assume responsibilities of her new role effective immediately, which includes helping to drive conversion through the Real Estate Sales Team.
Tubayan will be responsible for holding weekly one-on-one meetings with every Sales Agent at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and attending daily trainings and meetings with the Leadership team. She is tasked with maintaining her team’s commissions in YHSGR’s CRM system, maintaining partner platforms like Opcity, Zillow, and Ojo, and reporting identifiable trends to positively influence conversions. Her work will also involve maintaining accurate performance reports and assisting the Chief Operating Officer and YHSGR Broker of Records with training, coaching, and reporting.
“Like everyone here at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Hazel has an important role to perform and we have no doubt that she will excel as an Accountability Coach and Sales Manager.” Said company CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “On behalf of the entire YHSGR team, we extend our congratulations to Hazel for her latest position!”
While Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is widely recognized in the Real Estate industry as providing top notch “second mile” client service, part of the secret to that reputation is anticipating issues, liabilities, and potential for lost data before it becomes a problem, noted Kusuma. Hazel’s role will include identifying and escalating all urgent issues to ensure solutions are worked out ahead of time.
“One of the things I love about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is our commitment to our people.” Said Hazel. “As a future-forward award-winning brokerage, we have the most cutting-edge systems that empower us to do our jobs to the very best of our abilities.”
“I’m so excited to take on this new role and to help drive the amazing sales engine that has become one of our signature advantages in the industry.”
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s (YHSGR) mission is to positively impact the lives of people through second mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving. The brokerage continues to be one of the most successful and fastest growing agencies in North America and notably achieved over $1B in sales during the height of the global pandemic.
For more about YHSGR and the company’s values, services, and achievements, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
