Switch partners with MwareTV to expand its TV offering across Canada

Canadian telecom company Switch expanded its IPTV service to make it available for every Canadian citizen via the Switch OTT mobile app.
We were impressed by MwareTV’s TV platform and their pro-active and responsive support. It was a natural choice to expand our TV service with them”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Canadian telecom company Switch expanded its IPTV service to make it available for every Canadian citizen via the Switch OTT mobile app. This builds on the partnership which Switch established in 2018 with MwareTV, to introduce IPTV as a valued added service for its ISP customers. MwareTV’s cloud-based tv platform offers customizable and branded apps for the most popular devices including Android, AndroidTV, IOS, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, TVOS and set-top boxes.
The entertainment industry is evolving rapidly and Switch is at the forefront of this change. Leveraging seventeen years of industry experience, the company takes pride in its ability to respond swiftly to changing market dynamics. The company is driven by its commitment to deliver customers more choice, enhanced service and a better price.
Darren Hokanson, CEO Switch: “We launched the Switch OTT mobile so that our customers can take their TV from the home to anywhere in Canada. With features like cloud PVR, Catchup TV, and multiple user accounts, we make it easy to stay entertained while on the go. We were impressed by MwareTV’s TV platform and their pro-active and responsive support. It was a natural choice to expand our TV service with them.”
Sander Kerstens, CEO of MwareTV: “Our strategy is to grow alongside our customers, partnering with them to develop new products and services that meet their evolving business needs. From the very start, we were attracted to Switch’s ‘get it done’ attitude. We are delighted to now build on our successful relationship and enable their journey from IPTV to OTT mobile and beyond.”
Switch is a local family-owned Canadian telecom company helping fellow Canadians save on their telecom costs. Its evolving platform provides customers a mix of traditional local and international news content combined with fresh new entertainment formats - like Loop Media - that are relevant and affordable in today's market. Learn more at www.Switch.ca.
MwareTV is the world’s leading cloud-based multi-tenant TV platform. MwareTV offers unique solutions split into six building blocks: Broadcast, Delivery, Management, Audience, Products and Licensing. MwareTV brings an advanced well integrated platform with ease of use for your entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. MwareTV has deployments in over 30 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, manage, and monetize anywhere in the world. MwareTV has offices in Amsterdam, Thailand, Brazil, India.
