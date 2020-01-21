Mongolia Telecom selects MwareIPTV for its OTT media service

IPTV OTT Made Simple MwareIPTV

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mongolia Telecom has selected MwareIPTV to provide an end-to-end solution for the planned deployment of the over-the-top ( OTT ) media service in Mongolia. This follows an extensive tender process at the end of last year. Implementation is underway and the service will be launched in January 2020.“The OTT service is the latest improvement in our service portfolio for customers. Starting in Ulaanbaatar, it will be rolled out across all major cities,” says Mongolia Telecom CEO Altan-Ochir. “The CloudTV Middleware Platform facilitates all the requirements that we had and we look forward to a long term cooperation with MwareIPTV.”Mongolia Telecom provides customers with Telephone, Internet and Cable TV. With the new platform, its TV related offering will be extended with state of the art services including Interactive TV, Video on Demand (VoD) and multi-screen support. MwareIPTV’s fully-integrated, end-to-end TV platform will create an interactive viewing experience for Mongolia Telecom’s new OTT service. The new solution is comprised of MwareIPTV’s multiscreen apps which offer a compelling user experience. Catch-up TV and Client Personal Video Recordings (CPVR) are just a few of the many examples. This will appeal not only to Mongolia Telecom’s existing customer base but will also help to attract new target groups.Comprehensive IPTV OTT TV platformThe solution will be managed by Mongolia Telecom’s team and MwareIPTV’s comprehensive cloud-based service middleware platform. The deployment will provide transcoding, CloudTV Middleware, Media Streaming Servers, set-top boxes and at launch, the applications for Android and iOS. “We are excited that Mongolia Telecom recognizes the strength and cost effectiveness of MwareIPTV’s CloudTV IPTV OTT Solution, its ease of deployment and our extensive support,” MwareIPTV’s CEO Sander Kerstens says.About MwareIPTVMwareIPTV is the world’s leading cloud-based multi-tenant TV platform. MwareIPTV offers solutions split into four building blocks: Broadcast, Delivery, Management and Audience. MwareIPTV brings advanced well integrated platform with ease of use for your entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. MwareIPTV has deployments in over 30 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, manage, and monetize anywhere in the world. MwareIPTV has offices in Amsterdam, Thailand, Brazil, India, Dubai and an innovation center in Antwerp.



