DEM, Audubon Hosting Virtual Program on Owls Next Week

PROVIDENCE – Ever wonder whooooo's flying around Rhode Island at night? Join DEM's Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Audubon Society of Rhode Island on August 12 for a virtual program on Rhode Island's owl species. DEM staff will be sharing information about our state's owls and the data collected by volunteers for the RI Breeding Bird Atlas, followed by a meet and greet with one of Audubon's ambassador owls. This is sure to be a fun event for the whole family!

"We've received many requests from the public to host a virtual program on owls and are so excited to be partnering with Audubon for this unique event," said Mary Gannon, Wildlife Outreach Coordinator for the DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife. "Owls are fascinating and ecologically important birds, but most people have probably never seen one in the wild because they are so secretive. At this program, folks will learn about Rhode Island's owl species through the lens of the RI Breeding Bird Atlas, with a special visit from Audubon's Kim Calcagno and one of Audubon's feathered friends. This is a fun opportunity to get all of your owl questions answered."

Program details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual via Zoom

Ages: All ages are welcome

This virtual program, in partnership with the Langworthy Library, is FREE to attend, but registration is required to receive a Zoom link. To register, click here: https://forms.gle/NH5FDhbbF97zFKGj7

For information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow the Division of Fish and Wildlife on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rifishwildlife or on Instagram (@ri.fishandwildlife) for timely updates. For information about the education programs offered by the Audubon Society of RI, visit https://asri.org, or follow Audubon on Facebook, www.facebook.com/audubonri and Instagram (@riaudubon).