NDDOT selects preferred option for upcoming I-94 Interchange Reconstruction Project

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation has selected alternative four, a modified single-point urban interchange, from five proposed options for reconstruction of the I-94 Interchange (Exit 161) in the summer of 2024.

NDDOT worked closely with the City of Bismarck in the design and decision-making process. lnput from the general public and potentially impacted business owners was gathered in April 2021. Both the city and state are committed to minimizing impacts on city streets and surrounding properties and to addressing residential and business concerns.

“The Department of Transportation appreciates the constructive feedback we’ve received from the City of Bismarck as well as area residents and businesses,” said Darell Arne, NDDOT transportation engineer. “We believe we have consensus that we are moving forward with the best possible option.”

Now that an alternative has been selected, the planning process will highlight features not reflected in the preliminary design concepts presented to the public, including, for example, shared-use pedestrian pathways.

Reconstruction planning also includes:

An environmental review

A work zone safety and mobility study

A noise analysis

A traffic study

A right-of-way study

A Federal Highway Administration review

For more information and a map of alternative four, go to Newsletter Issue 2 at dot.nd.gov/projects/bismarck/exit161.